/UK plans ‘British FBI’ to bring national investigations under single police force

The British government said on Sunday that it will create a new national police force, dubbed the “British FBI”, to take charge of complex investigations like counterterrorism, fraud, online child abuse, and criminal gangs. The new National Police Service (NPS) will take over responsibility for counter-terror, fraud and organised crime investigations and free up local forces to tackle everyday crime, said the home secretary. It will be led by a national police commissioner who will become the most senior police chief in the country.

The NPS will bring the work of existing agencies dealing with terrorism and crime, police helicopters, and regional organized crime units in England and Wales under one umbrella.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the new body will lift the burden on the 43 local police forces in England and Wales, and let them focus on day-to-day crimes within their jurisdictions.

“Some local forces lack the skills or resources they need to fight complex modern crime such as fraud, online child abuse, or organised criminal gangs,” she said.

The current model was “built for a different century” and the new body will attract “world-class talent” as well as help to keep a lid on costs by moving procurement to one national force, she added.

The full proposals will be unveiled to Parliament on Monday.

The recruitment of police officers and the number of personnel in the force will also undergo changes.