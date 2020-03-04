UK passport to return to iconic blue colour

After Brexit, the UK passport will return to its iconic blue colour. The introduction has already started and from mid-2020, all new passports will be blue.

The first blue passports are being issued this month following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

It’s not just the colour that’s different but the design too. The new passport does not have the words "European Union" on the front cover and back cover carries on embossment featuring the floral emblems of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

They will be made in France but personalised in the UK.

The UK Home Office said the manufacturing carbon footprint of the passports will be reduced to net zero through projects such as planting trees. And it will carry an updated security feature to keep personal information secure and involve secure printing and design techniques to combat identity theft and forgery.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Brexit has given the UK a unique opportunity to forge a new path in the world and enabled a return to the iconic blue and gold design.

The burgundy passports however are still valid and the passport office is still issuing it for now. But soon, the UK will join 81 countries, including India, the US, Canada, and Australia with its blue passports.