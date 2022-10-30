UK opposition calls for investigation in Truss's cell phone hacking case

After reading in a newspaper that alleged Kremlin spies had accessed former prime minister Liz Truss' cell phone while she was the foreign minister, UK opposition leaders demanded an investigation.

Unnamed security officials were quoted by The Mail on Sunday in an unsubstantiated report that claimed Truss's personal mobile phone had been compromised by "agents suspected of working for the Kremlin."

It is thought that they were able to participate in "top-secret exchanges with international partners."

We do not comment on people's security arrangements, a government spokeswoman said, adding that there are "robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats."

According to the article, the hackers also had access to Truss's chats with her ally Kwasi Kwarteng in which she criticised then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The report presents "immensely important national security issues," according to Yvette Cooper of Labour, who specialises on homeland security, including why and how the information was released.

All of these security-related vulnerabilities must be looked into and resolved as soon as possible, she insisted.

Layla Moran, a spokesman for the Liberal Democrats on international affairs, stated: "We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth."

Both the BBC and Sky News claimed they were unable to independently verify the report.

Also Read: Somalia's capital Mogadishu rocked by twin car bomb explosions, nine dead

After up to a year's worth of communications were compromised, including "highly sensitive discussions" on the war in Ukraine, a source informed the newspaper that the "compromised" phone had been put inside a locked safe in a secure government facility.

When Truss was serving as foreign minister and running for party leader and the position of the next prime minister, the hacking was found in the summer, according to the newspaper.

It stated that Johnson "suppressed details" when the prime minister and Simon Case, his top policy adviser, were there.

(with inputs from agencies)