In the past year, nearly 8,000 people suffered harm, with 112 losing their lives due to prolonged waits for ambulance services or surgeries. The disclosed data by NHS England highlights a drastic increase in patient deaths directly linked to care delays, surging over fivefold in the last three years.

The rising figures show a severe human impact caused by the ongoing NHS crisis, prompting concerns about patient safety.

Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association, stressed on the alarming nature of the data, describing it as a disaster unfolding across the NHS, while speaking to the Guardian.

“These data are alarming and show quite clearly the human impact the crisis in the NHS is having on individual patients,” said Power.

“We have been watching a disaster unfolding across the NHS and have repeatedly warned about the threat to patient safety because of it,” she added.

As a response to the financial strain, trusts are reducing planned surgeries, creating a ripple effect on patient care.

The government's refusal to provide a $1.26 billion bailout to cover staff strike costs has intensified the challenges, translating into prolonged waiting times and potential harm for patients.

Adult mental health care tops the list with 471 patients experiencing harm due to delays, followed by childbirth care, eye problems, trauma, and general surgery.

Detailed cases expose critical delays

The Guardian received anonymous details of 30 deaths last year, revealing critical delays in emergency response. Instances include a cardiac arrest patient waiting 18 minutes for an ambulance call response and another patient developing fatal hepatitis B due to lapses in follow-up care.

Ambulance services, overwhelmed by the volume of calls, resort to "stacking" 999 calls, leaving individuals on hold. A&E doctors estimate that up to 500 people weekly may be succumbing to deaths attributed to delays in ambulance response, A&E care, or specialised treatment.

NHS England's figures are likely an underestimate of the problem, said the Guardian report. Patients facing prolonged delays for care may feel forgotten, emphasising the significant impact delays have on people's lives. Patient safety advocates express shock at the reported incidents of harm and death.

Amid the worsening situation, the Liberal Democrats reveal analysis showing heart attack and stroke patients waiting over 90 minutes for ambulances, far exceeding the recommended 18 minutes.