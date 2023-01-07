UK, Netherlands to host global meet in March on alleged war crimes in Ukraine

The United Kingdom's (UK) Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Netherlands' Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius will host an international meeting in March to scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigations of the alleged war crimes in Ukraine. According to a statement issued by the British government on Saturday (January 7), justice ministers from around the world will attend the meeting that will be held in the Lancaster House in London.

"The meeting comes as Russia steps up its campaign of terror against Ukraine, striking at crucial energy infrastructure and plunging people into the dark and freezing cold of winter. In reclaimed areas of Ukraine, prosecutors continue to gather evidence of atrocities and sexual violence," the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is also UK's Justice Secretary, said that Russian forces should know they cannot act with impunity "and we will back Ukraine until justice is served."

"Almost a year on from the illegal invasion, the international community must give its strongest backing to the ICC so war criminals can be held to account for the atrocities we’re witnessing," Raab added.

Dutch Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, meanwhile, said that reports and images of Moscow's unlawful and unprovoked armed attack on Ukraine are horrific, adding these crimes may not go unpunished, the statement said.

It added that the UK government continues to support Ukraine's domestic investigation and that around £400 million in economic and humanitarian grant support has been provided to the war-torn country.

"The UK has now provided £2.3 billion in military support to Ukraine in 2022 - more than any country other than the United States - and has already committed to sustain that level of military support into 2023," the statement also said.

Russia's war in Ukraine will soon complete a year. On Saturday, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees observed their first Orthodox Christmas since fleeing Moscow's invasion.

In Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, worshippers attended a historic service at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery amid tight security. A report by the news agency AFP said worshippers had their passports checked and had to walk through metal detectors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday to observe Orthodox Christmas. However, Ukraine rejected the truce by saying it was a stunt by Moscow to get more time to reinforce troops which took heavy losses this week.



(With inputs from agencies)

