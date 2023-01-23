UK: National Grid offers to pay customers if they use less power to prevent blackouts amid cold snap

Millions of people in the United Kingdom will be offered discounts on bills by the National Grid if they cut back their electricity usage for one hour on Monday (January 23) evening.

Reduction in power usage has been asked to prevent blackouts on one of the coldest days of the year. Besides, concerns were also raised over warnings that the energy supplies will be "tighter" in the coming days than usual.

A new scheme, called the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), has been activated by the National Grid, which is a British multinational electricity and gas utility company. The scheme turned out to be one of the strategies to help prevent prolonged power cuts during the winter season.

As per the DFS scheme, the customers will get incentives if they agree to use less power on Monday amid cold weather across the nation. The scheme would run from 5pm to 6pm (local time). The energy saving scheme has been trialled but not run in a live situation before.

The announcement caused panic among residents but the National Grid clarified that this doesn't mean electricity supplies were at risk and it also advised people not to worry.

In recent days, below-freezing temperatures have been recorded in different parts of the UK. Earlier in December, the National Grid said that over a million British households had signed up for the scheme.

News agency Reuters mentioned in its reports that the National Grid had asked for three coal-powered generators to be warmed up in case they are needed amid freezing conditions.

Craig Dyke, Head of National Control at National Grid ESO, told BBC Radio on Monday that the measures were announced to "ensure that everyone gets the electricity they need". Dyke added that 26 suppliers had signed up for the scheme.

