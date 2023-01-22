King Charles III's 3-day coronation plan includes processions, lunches and Windsor concert

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III's coronation, which is scheduled for 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London, will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide coronation big lunch and volunteering initiative along with the traditional ceremony and royal processions that usually takes place.

The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events will be a chance for "people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion", Buckingham Palace said in a statement to give an update on its much-anticipated plans.

The coronation will be "a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry and it will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future," the palace added.

Charles immediately took the throne as King after Queen Elizabeth died, aged 96, on September 8 last year, ending her record-breaking reign that lasted for 70 years. As the King, he also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Britain's first coronation since 1953 will be watched worldwide and various global dignitaries will be in attendance. It will begin with Charles' formal crowning at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, in a tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The service will be conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and will reflect the monarchy's historic traditions alongside its modern role.

Meanwhile, Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned at the ceremony.

The pair will arrive from the palace without other royals in "The King's Procession", before returning in a larger ceremonial entourage known as "The Coronation Procession" featuring other family members.

Once back at the palace, the opening day will conclude with the royals appearing on the balcony overlooking The Mall where thousands of people are expected to gather.

On Sunday, May 7, a "special coronation concert" will be staged at Windsor Castle. It will broadcast live on the BBC and will feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

Tickets for the concert will be made available through a public ballot, while volunteers from charities supported by Charles and Camilla will also be able to attend.

The concert will feature a "world-class orchestra" playing interpretations of musical favourites "fronted by some of the world's biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance".

A "coronation choir", drawn from diverse community choirs and amateur singers nationwide, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an exclusive appearance.

A "virtual choir" made up of singers from across the Commonwealth will also perform, while the castle's East Lawn will host a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.

But the centrepiece of the evening event will be a "lighting up the nation" segment which will see iconic locations across the UK lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Also on May 7, neighbours and communities will be invited to host thousands of "coronation big lunches", billed as a "nationwide act of celebration and friendship".

"From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a coronation big lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood," said the palace, which expects events in streets, gardens, parks and community spaces.

The scheme will be overseen and organised by a team from the Eden Project, the eco-friendly visitor attraction in Cornwall, southwest England.

Camilla has been a patron of its annual "big lunch" initiative, which aims to boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes, since 2013.

The final part of coronation weekend, dubbed "the big help out", will be held on Monday, May 8.

Organised by community forum The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and various faith groups, it will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation".

People will be encouraged to try volunteering for themselves and join initiatives in their local areas in a bid to create "a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE