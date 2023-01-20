Netizens feel 'horrified & vindicated' by Dolce & Gabbana's $392 'monkey cap'

The onset of winter is often marked by Indian mothers buying and then forcing their kids to wear the so-called "monkey cap", which is a unique beanie-style cap that covers one's head, ears, neck, and mouth and arguably makes one look quite unflattering. It's sold by local vendors at very cheap rates and is seen as a necessity for the winter season.

But, would you buy the same ski mask cap at a whopping price of $392 from Dolce &Gabanna? Since many would answer this question with a big "no", the luxury brand is getting brutally trolled by netizens for its accessory collection and its hefty price tag.

The chatter around the overpriced cap started when Swati Moitra posted a screenshot of what looks like a regular monkey cap priced at Rs 31,990 after a discount. In the tweet, she wrote, "As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated." The tweet went viral on the platform in no time. It currently has over 370,000 views on the micro-blogging site.

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023

The product was called ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ on the site. It was originally priced at Rs 40,000 ($392) and the product also has an EMI option that starts at Rs 1,778 ($21) per month.

"Was so cold in the mountains end-Dec, if promised express delivery, I may have robbed a bank and ordered this!" wrote a sarcastic user. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "31k for a monkey cap!!! I got mine for Rs 20, 10 years ago, & it is still serving me fine (sic)." And, one tweeted, "This should be the cap’s starting price in order to stop parents from buying it against their kids’ preferences."

