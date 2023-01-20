Jack O'Connell, Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan join the cast of Amy Winehouse's biopic 'Back to Black'

Just a few days after the makers released the first look of Amy Winehouse's biopic 'Back to Black', it is being reported that Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have joined the ensemble cast of Amy Winehouse's much-awaited biopic 'Back to Black', which stars Marisa Abela as the Grammy-winning singer who tragically died in 2011. She was 27 years old at the time.

Jack will play the role of Winehouse's beau, Blake Fielder-Civil, in the Sam Taylor-Johnson directorial. The two tied the knot in 2007 but after a tumultuous relationship that was filled with drugs and alcohol, the two filed for divorce in 2019, prior to Winehouse's sudden passing.

Marsan, on the other hand, will play the role of Winehouse's father and Manville will play her maternal grandmother.

Last week, a picture of Marisa Abela as the late English singer-songwriter was released online by the makers. The 26-year-old actress looked like a spitting image of the late singer in the first look post.

The snap showed the actress rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. Take a look!

First look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson's Amy Winehouse biopic ‘BACK TO BLACK’. pic.twitter.com/BvlcWz9cnR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 13, 2023

The upcoming biopic will chronicle the late Grammy winner's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame," according to a press release.

Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the first instalment of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, confirmed in July that she will be directing 'Back to Black', which is named after Winehouse's second and final studio album.

Her 2006 album 'Back to Black' propelled her to stardom, earning her five Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit single 'Rehab'.

Amy Winehouse passed away due to alcohol poisoning, at the age of 27, in Camden, north London on 23 July 2011. She was famous for her soulful vocals and hit tracks such as 'Love Is A Losing Game' and 'Tears Dry On Their Own'.

