'Bedsheets with clips': Nabbed UK ex-soldier Khalife's prison break plan

The former UK soldier Daniel Khalife who was arrested for escaping from lawful custody from Wandsworth prison might have made use of bed sheets for jail break, media reports said quoting a court hearing.

The 21-year-old already faces prosecution for terror-related offences and was nabbed after three days of a manhunt following his escape. Earlier, the reports quoting authorities said that Khalife, who worked in the kitchen of Wandsworth prison, slipped out by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.

Now, the new revelation of Khalife using bedsheet came forth at the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing. Khalife is reportedly accused of escaping on 6 September by strapping himself under the truck using a material "made from bedsheets with clips at each end".

The ex-soldier was apprehended in Northolt in London on Saturday (September 9).

Daniel Khalife's arrest

Giving further details of the arrest, Prosecutor Thomas Williams said that a police officer in plain clothes was reportedly informed that the terror suspect was seen on Rowdell Road riding a bicycle on the canal towpath. In response to the information received, the officer drove to the towpath and witnessed Khalife on a bike.

Later, to nab the fugitive, the police officer took out his Taser and warned Khalife a warning to get off the bike. Khalife did what was said and the police officer arrested him.

During the hearing, it came to light that Khalife had a phone, a bag containing cash, and receipts in his possession. Reports claimed that he might have bought clothes, food, and likely airtime for his phone.

When Khalife appeared in front of the court for the hearing, he was wearing a police-issued tracksuit. During the eight-minute hearing, the accused confirmed his name and date of birth. "No fixed abode" was given as his address.

Watch | Morocco Earthquake: Death toll rises to over 2,122 rescue operation underway

Khalife's lawyer Gul Nawaz Hussain KC said there was its is not fixed if a plea will be filed.

Khalife had been in custody, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism and Official Secrets Act violations. He allegedly left fake devices at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Stafford with the intention of inducing fear of explosion. He also obtained personal information about soldiers, potentially useful for terrorism, from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System in 2021. Following these actions, Khalife disappeared from MOD Stafford, leading to his arrest later in January.