The assisted dying bill passed by the British Parliament on Friday (Nov 29) has sparked a national debate on the ethical and moral issues associated with it, leaving people divided.

The law gives the right to terminally ill persons in England and Wales, who only have six months or less left to live and are mentally able, to decide to end their lives with medical assistance.

After a five-hour-long emotional debate, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) bill was approved in the House of Commons, with 330 voting in favour and 275 against. However, it can still be amended or voted down by the upper parliament chamber, the House of Lords.

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the bill, cabinet ministers who would oversee the implementation of the legislation, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, voted against it.

Disability Rights UK, a non-profit organisation run by and for disabled people has issued a statement opposing the bill, “We stand firmly against a law that risks pressuring Disabled people into decisions driven by lack of options rather than genuine choice. This bill could reinforce the narrative that Disabled people’s lives are less valuable.”

Social media reacts

Amid the ongoing protests on the legislation, people took to X to express their views on the assisted dying bill in the UK.

“I thought I would support 'Assisted Dying Bill' watched a family member suffer. But, watching how this is being pushed, I find it rather sinister, not compassionate. Also, knowing what I have learnt over these past years, I do not trust them to move the goal posts. Big No from me,” wrote a user.

Another user said, “The Assisted Dying Bill is basically state-sponsored murder. The 300+ MPs who voted in favour of this Bill should be ashamed of their lack of morals and ethics.”

“I believe assisted dying is something that *should* be accessible to terminally ill patients but the fact that the bill for assisted dying passed in the UK while the country simultaneously cuts funds from the NHS and fails to support disabled and chronically ill people is bad,” a person expressed.

Some are also supporting the bill.

A user said, “Glad that the UK is going forward with the Assisted Dying bill. As someone who has watched family members take their last breath, terminally ill people are often not themselves by the end, the person you knew and loved is long gone, no one should have to suffer like that.”

