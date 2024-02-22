UK medical regulator set to say 'sorry' to gay doctors for past discrimination

The General Medical Council (GMC), the UK's oldest medical regulatory body, is set to issue a formal apology to gay doctors who faced discrimination due to their sexual orientation throughout the years.

This action comes following a report by The Guardian, revealing the GMC's intention to extend apologies to medical practitioners who underwent investigations, sanctions, or practice restrictions under outdated laws criminalising homosexuality.

Long history of discrimination

The GMC, tracing back to its roots, conducted 'fitness checks' targeting male doctors between 1899 and 1994 due to their sexual orientation.

An internal investigation has disclosed that 40 male doctors were subjected to these checks, resulting in at least eight of them being permanently removed from the medical register, effectively ending their medical careers.

The GMC's archivist, collaborating with the medical body's LGBTQ+ staff network, unearthed records documenting these discriminatory actions. Shockingly, the last instance of a doctor being barred from practicing medicine was as recent as 1996, with some doctors facing scrutiny or warnings even beyond that date.

Charlie Massey, the Chief Executive of the GMC, expressed regret over the organisation's past actions, acknowledging the detrimental impact on the affected doctors' lives and careers, as reported by the Guardian.

Massey stressed on the adverse consequences of the GMC's regulatory actions, which were based on homophobic laws prevailing until the 1980s and beyond.

In a forthcoming statement scheduled for Thursday (Feb 22), the GMC will convey a heartfelt apology, recognising the personal and professional harm inflicted due to outdated laws and discriminatory attitudes.

The announcement of the GMC's apology has been met with appreciation from the Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists.

"The profound impact of these actions on their lives cannot be overstated. This apology is an important step in righting the wrongs of the past and, while the hurt and damage that has been caused to those doctors cannot be undone, it is important to acknowledge past injustices," Duncan McGregor of the GMC said, as quoted by the Guardian.

He added, “This apology represents progress towards justice for those impacted by these historic homophobic laws and progress for the LGBTQ+ community. We hope this gesture brings some measure of solace to those affected doctors and their loved ones.”