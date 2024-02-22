Gaza ceasefire vote: Chaos erupts in UK parliament, Commons speaker apologises

Following a tumultuous and occasionally disorderly parliamentary session regarding Gaza, the Speaker of the House of Commons issued an extraordinary apology.

MPs unanimously supported a Labour motion advocating for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza. However, this vote came about only after Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, broke with established parliamentary tradition to permit the motion to proceed to a vote.

Hoyle's decision sparked outrage among Conservative and Scottish National Party MPs. While he asserted that his intention was to facilitate a diverse range of perspectives, critics accused him of enabling Labour's leader to evade a potential rebellion within his party.

Calls for action against Speaker amid division

In response to Hoyle's actions, some individuals are advocating for his removal from office, while others urge the Conservatives to challenge him in the upcoming general election.

Despite the controversy, Labour's amendment passed uncontested after Conservative and SNP MPs walked out of the chamber. Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised them for prioritising political maneuvering over substantive solutions.

At the conclusion of the six-hour debate characterized by parliamentary maneuvering and partisan accusations, Speaker Hoyle apologised to MPs, acknowledging the suboptimal conduct of the proceedings.

He admitted to reflecting on his role in the discord, expressing regret that the outcome did not align with his intentions.

Behind the scenes, Starmer personally lobbied Hoyle to allow the Labour motion to proceed to a vote, fearing a potential rebellion within his own party. Labour MPs had threatened to defy party orders and support an SNP amendment unless Labour presented its own alternative.

The decision to allow both the SNP and Labour amendments stemmed partially from concerns over the safety of MPs, who had reportedly faced abuse and threats for their past voting decisions.

Hoyle faced criticism, including from his own clerk, for deviating from established parliamentary norms.

The decision not to participate in the votes by the government, coupled with bitter exchanges in the Commons, underscored the deep divisions surrounding Hoyle's actions.

While some expressed support for Hoyle and accepted his apology, others, particularly from the SNP, remained deeply dissatisfied, viewing the proceedings as disrespectful to their party.

Throughout the ordeal, concerns emerged about the potential damage to the reputation of the House of Commons, as the focus shifted from substantive issues to procedural disputes.