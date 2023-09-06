UK: Manhunt on as ex-soldier, awaiting trial in terrorism offences, escapes prison

A manhunt has been initiated for Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old former soldier allegedly linked to terror-related offences, who managed to escape from HM Prison Wandsworth on Wednesday morning (September 6), media reports said. Khalife was awaiting trial for allegedly placing fake bombs at a military base. As per reports, it is understood that Khalife executed his escape by accessing the prison's kitchen and then strapping himself to the underside of a delivery van. This escape has triggered additional security measures and delays at UK airports.

Escape details

Khalife, who was working in the prison kitchen, reportedly made his escape at around 07:50 BST.

"Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots. He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall," Met police said in a statement.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach Khalife but to immediately call 999 if they spot him.

Met police said that Khalife has links to the Kingston area but it is believed he most likely remains in the London area at this time, although he may have traveled further afield.

Police have, however, extended their search to the UK border. Airports and ports have been directed to implement heightened security measures, leading to reported delays. Met Police spokesperson reportedly said, "An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcements agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."

Following Khalife's escape, HMP Wandsworth was placed on lockdown, but restrictions have now been lifted as the search for the escaped suspect continues.

Allegations

Khalife had been in custody, awaiting trial on charges related to terrorism and Official Secrets Act violations. He allegedly left fake devices at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) Stafford with the intention of inducing fear of explosion. He also obtained personal information about soldiers, potentially useful for terrorism, from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System in 2021. Following these actions, Khalife disappeared from MOD Stafford, leading to his arrest later in January.

The last significant escape involving terrorism inmates occurred in 1994 when IRA prisoners escaped from Whitemoor prison. A January 2022 report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted a "serious security breach" resulting in an escape from HMP Wandsworth in 2019.

