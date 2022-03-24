UK police find ‘mountain of stolen bikes’ in man's backyard that can be viewed via satellite

A 55-year-old UK man was arrested after police found a “mountain of stolen” bikes in his back garden, which is so big that it could be seen on Google Earth.

The police found 500 bicycles laying on top of another, which were visible via satellite at a property in Littlemore, Oxford, the Daily Mail reported.

The officers are in the process of identifying the ownership of the bicycles found from the man's property.

The police were informed after neighbours complained against the 54-year-old man claiming that they had been plagued by rats as a result of the haul. They said that it was building up by the week.

The man was then arrested last week on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of the criminal property. He was later released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police told the BBC that a warrant was issued against the man based on the investigation.

According to local neighbours, police were at the address sorting through the hundreds of bikes.

One of the neighbours said that the 54-year-old man had been living in the neighbourhood for nearly a decade.

“I started reporting his festering collection of bikes four years ago, but it's been going on for about five years,” Colleen Butler told Daily Mail.

"I made the first report because the amount of bikes was just ridiculous,” she added.

People have taken to social media to comment on the photos.

One said: "Cracks me up no one spotted it sooner. Surely you'd think it suspicious to have a garden overflowing with bikes?"

Many agreed with this sentiment, wondering "Did the neighbours not think it strange...?"

"What they got, 222 Kids and Counting lol?"

