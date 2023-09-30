UK Khalistan radicals prevent Indian high commissioner from entering Gurdwara

A group of unidentified assailants suspected to be the proponents of denounced cause of separate Khalistan state prevented Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami from entering a gurdwara in Scotland on Friday (Sept 29).

'Slight confrontation': What happened?

According to reports, Indian high commissioner in the UK had a meeting scheduled with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive. A Times of India report cited a pro-Khalistan activist as saying that there was a 'slight confrontation' at the scene.

A video of the incident posted on Instagram showed tables ready to serve food to the high commissioner.

The video, seen by WION, shows one of the activists engaging in an intense argument with a gurdwara committee member. The committee man then unsuccessfully tries to snatch the activist's phone.

The video also shows two of the activists going to the high commissioner’s car in the car park and appearing to try and open the car door but it is locked from the inside. The car then reverses and leaves as members of the gurdwara committee do not intervene.

Threat to Indian diplomats in the UK

In July, threats were issued against Indian diplomats in the United Kingdom by pro-Khalistan elements with pictures including the High Commissioner of India to UK Vikram Doraiswami.

Earlier in May, security barricades and vehicles were removed from outside the British High Commission and High Commissioner residence in New Delhi in response to the lack of security at Indian High Commission in London, UK where Indian flag was removed by Khalistani radicals.

