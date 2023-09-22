India asks Canada to downsize diplomatic presence amid strained ties

The Indian foreign ministry, on Thursday (September 21), asked Canada to cut down on its diplomatic presence in the country.

This statement by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in the midst of strained diplomatic ties between the two countries after Ottawa accused New Delhi of killing a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

Bagchi, during a presser, said that the size of Canadian diplomatic staff in India is larger than that of New Delhi in Canada, further adding that there should be a parity in strength and rank equivalency in the joint presence.

"We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their numbers here are very much higher than ours in Canada. The details of this are being worked out," he said at a media briefing.

The details of this are being worked out," he said at a media briefing. "I assume that there will be a reduction from the Canadian side," he added.

We'll certainly provide security to all foreign diplomats, says Bagchi

Amid reports of threats to Canadian diplomats in India, Bagchi said that New Delhi will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India, and hoped that Canadian authorities would show similar sensitivity to Indian diplomats.

"We take our obligations of Vienna convention very seriously. We will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada," he said.

The Canadian High Commission on Thursday claimed that some of its diplomats have been receiving threats on social media in the wake of the diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, and added that it is “temporarily adjusting staff presence in India”.

"Our High Commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” the High Commission of Canada in India said.

The Canadian mission had urged the Indian government to provide security to its diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies)

