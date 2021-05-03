UK govt plans to give Covid vaccination to children aged 12 and above

Secondary school students could be offered Covid-19 vaccinations from September under plans being developed by the NHS, it is claimed, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged caution on the “last lap” of the fight against coronavirus.

Health officials are drawing up plans to offer the vaccine to children over the age of 12.

We're very close now to turning the corner and I think we still need to be careful to go as I said we don't want to see the gains lost and the sacrifices that have been made undone. By the time we get to June 21, almost all social restrictions will be lifted, so there's only a little bit more time to go but it's right we carefully do that, the minister said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the UK is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it is important to remain careful in the last lap of the process.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that health officials are drawing up plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine to secondary school pupils from September.

A document seen by the newspaper said children over the age of 12 could be offered a single dose when the new school year begins.

The move will depend on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has so far focussed on advice only for adults aged 18 and over. The government target is to cover all over-18s with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July-end.

