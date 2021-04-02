UK government to offer £400 million to restore cultural heritage

The coronavirus has brought several major losses and cultural venues and heritage sites have also suffered losses in the pandemic-hit economy.

Making sure the cultural venues and heritage sites do not suffer huge losses, the UK government has decided to offer £400 million in grants to aid the recovery of these venues.

Nearly 2,700 organisations will benefit from the grants, the ministry of culture claimed in a statement.

This money has come from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, which was set up by the government to help the sector survive the losses incurred due to the continuous lockdowns, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has “helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced,” said Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden. “Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors.”

To restore the historic monuments, the English Heritage Trust will be given £23.4 million to cover the coronavirus pandemic-related losses and essential maintenance cost.

For now, all museums, theatres and cinemas have been temporarily suspended at least till May 17. The Boris Johnson-led government is hoping to resume these services after a drop in the coronavirus cases.

These grants have been provided by the National Football Museum in Manchester, the Royal Shakespeare Company and a number of independent cinemas and theatres.