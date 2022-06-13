UK gets one last chance to stop 'immoral, dangerous and appalling' deportations to Rwanda

United Kingdom campaigners have their last chance in court battling the nation's decision to ship off asylum seekers to Rwanda. The UK government is vowing to push ahead, sending the first such flight with 31 asylum seekers to an undisclosed location. As per the NGO Care4Calais of the 31 set for deportation, 20 have had their tickets cancelled, however, 11 are still set to be sent off on Tuesday. This includes four from Iran, two each from Albania & Iraq, and one from Syria. An earlier attempt to halt this expulsion by refugee charities and a trade union was defeated on Friday. Calling the move immoral, dangerous and counter-productive, the groups have filed for an emergency appeal.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), whose members work for the UK Border Force agency, which is in charge of these 'deportations' is one of the claimants.

As part of its Friday judgement, the High Court has scheduled a broader hearing to weigh up the legality of the plan. Speaking to Sky News PCS chief Mark Serwotka remarked "Imagine if you're told to do something on Tuesday that in July is subsequently found to be illegal. That would be an appalling situation".

Prince Charles has also called this plan "appalling".

Serwotka added that the Home Secretary Priti Patel should wait for the hearing next month (July) if "she had any respect" for the "desperate people who come to this country" and for the workers she employs.

"We're absolutely confident that in July, in line with what the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) said very graphically in court, we believe these proposals will be found to be unlawful."

On Sunday, the country witnessed protests outside the detention centre, and according to reports, more are set to take place outside the home office.

However, in spite of the public outrage, PM Boris Johnson and Priti Patel insist that the policy is in fact needed to stop a flood of migrant crossings of the Channel.

Priti Patel, who herself comes from a family of asylum seekers and whose parents fled Idi Amin's Uganda, has hailed the controversial act's as a "landmark" that has ushered in improvements fit for the twenty-first century.

(With inputs from agencies)

