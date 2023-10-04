UK: GB News fires Laurence Fox after vile on-air rant against female journalist

British news channel GB News on Wednesday (Oct 4) sacked actor-turned-political activist Laurence Fox after his on-air disgraceful rant against a female journalist on a show hosted by journalist Dan Wootton.

The 45-year-old made a string of remarks against political journalist Ava Evans, including saying that no "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her. The British broadcaster also fired Calvin Robinson, a political commentator, the same day for supporting Fox’s remarks.

"As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson,” the broadcaster said.

"The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues," it added.

Laurence Fox arrested by police

The news of Fox’s sacking came hours after he was arrested by the Met Police for calling on the public to damage ULEZ cameras, used by the city’s transport authorities to monitor vehicles entering and exiting London.

“On Wednesday 4, October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed. He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody,” a statement released by police read.

GB News condemned Fox

Earlier, chief executive of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos condemned Laurence Fox for his remarks against Evans, calling them ‘appaling.’

“They never should have gone to air,” he said on a BBC Radio programme.

“I was appalled by those comments they are not in keeping with the values with us as a business and obviously we took action immediately,” he added.

Fox’s apology

Initially, Fox stressed that he stood by his remarks against Evans; however, he issued an apology Thursday night.

Addressing the situation in a video posted to X, Fox said his remarks were “demeaning” and “not right” and also accurately predicted his sacking.

He said, “It’s demeaning to her, to Ava, so I’m sorry for demeaning you in that way.”

Speaking to BBC, Eva in a statement said that she was receiving online threats following the Laurence Fox episode.

In the detailed statement, she said, “There is a following that [Fox] has that is quite fanatical. I think that’s possibly the most polite way I can say it and I’ve already been looking at a few threats that have come into my inbox, and I’m like, over the evening, is this going to really ramp up and maybe I’m going to have to watch over my shoulder before I go to my house, just so that I know no one’s looking at where I live.”