UK: Tory ex-whip Chris Pincher steps down as MP after losing appeal against Commons suspension over groping

Conservative Party MP Chris Pincher has tendered his resignation, as he lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension from the Commons Standards Committee after groping allegations.

After probing the accusations and verifying whether the ex-deputy chief whip caused "significant damage to the reputation of the House," the Commons declared the sanction in July. The move implies a by-election in Pincher's constituency of Tamworth in Staffordshire, which has a conservative majority of roughly 20,000, PA news agency reported.

Pincher did not plead against the breach. He argues to the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) that the punishment was disproportionate. However, the IEP upheld the sanction, calling his arguments "misconceived or erroneous."

In June 2022, Chris Pincher stepped down as deputy chief whip after he was accused of groping two men while drinking at the Carlton Club in central London. Later, he was suspended by the Conservative Party.

"I have said already I will not stand at the next general election," he stated in his resignation on Thursday, September 7. "However, following the Independent Expert Panel's decision. I wanted to talk to my office team and family," he added.

Pincher has comfortably won the Tamworth seat since 2010. In the last general election, he won by 19,634 votes. He called Tamworth "a wonderful place" and said that it was an honour to represent its people. He said, "I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so, in consequence, I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons."

"I shall make no further comment at this time," said Pincher.

The by-election might come as bad news to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after a line of damaging losses in the elections in 2023.

Ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries' harsh exit from the Commons last week has already opened up a contest in Mid Bedfordshire for October 19.

Pincer's accusations also led to Boris Johnson's downfall. He appointed Pincer to a government position despite knowing about the investigation three years earlier.

After the Commons released their report in July, Pincher said he had "sought professional medical help." The report said, "Pincher's conduct had been 'completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.'"

The Conservative Party has held the Tamworth seat since 1931. Dorries held on to it in 2019 by 24,664 votes over second-place Labour. However, the Tories are sceptical of any electoral test after a sustained period in which national polling has put the party far behind the Labour Party.

