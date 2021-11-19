UK drivers to be banned from using handheld devices from next year

Toughening its stand on road safety, the UK government has said that drivers will be banned from using handheld devices for searching photos, listening to music or playing games from next year.

The government said that if found guilty, the drivers would be fined £200 and six licence points, which means that repeated offence would lead to suspension of license for six months and even revocation in the worst case scenario.

The government had already barred drivers to call or text on hand-held phones while driving unless it is an emergency.

Motorists will still be allowed to use hands-free devices while driving, such as navigation devices or mobile phone, if is secured in a cradle.

The Department for Transport has announced it is planning to strengthen laws from next year to make it easier to prosecute drivers using and holding their phones at the wheel.

The crackdown on mobile phones comes after a public consultation that found 81% of respondents supported proposals to strengthen the law, according to the Guardian.

According to reports, the Highway Code will be revised to make it clear that being stationary in traffic counts as driving and handheld mobile phone use at traffic lights or in motorway jams is illegal except in very limited circumstances.

But they must ensure they take full responsibility for their driving and can face charges if police find them not in proper control of their vehicle, the transport department said.

However, drivers making a contactless payment using their mobile phone while stationary will be exempt from the new rules.

