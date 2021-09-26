UK to issue temporary visas to ease truck driver shortage until Christmas eve

The British government announced Saturday that it will award up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to help alleviate chronic workforce shortages, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy.



The short-term visas, which will last until late December, come as ministers battle with a massive shortage of drivers and other vital personnel, which has harmed fuel supplies and other industries.

According to Downing Street officials, the programme attempts to relieve delivery pressures in the run-up to Christmas.

According to media sources, up to 5,000 temporary visas could be awarded under the short-term programme, owing to a projected shortage of 100,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

It comes after a scarcity of HGV drivers led several fuel sellers to close their pumps and curtail sales, resulting in long lines at gas stations.

The petrol shortages come amid rising worry over the impact of a shortage of HGV drivers on supermarket supplies, with fears that Christmas shopping could be hampered if nothing is done.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has tightened post-Brexit immigration laws and frequently stated that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must come to an end.

After the epidemic and Brexit combined to worsen the haulier shortage, Johnson has been under growing pressure to act, and he faces other pressing issues such as escalating energy prices.

The shortage of lorry drivers has disrupted deliveries of food and other items, in addition to affecting timely fuel supplies.

According to experts, the business is short of roughly 90,000 drivers.

Around 25,000 HGV drivers from the EU left in 2020 and never returned, and there is a waiting list of 40,000 people to take their HGV tests.

(With inputs from agencies)