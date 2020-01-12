UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law

Reuters London, UK Jan 12, 2020, 10.59 AM(IST)

File Photo: British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

The Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.

Britain's Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Tehran was briefly detained by Iranian authorities, denouncing the arrest as a "flagrant violation of international law".

"The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward," Raab said.