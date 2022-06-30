UK commits 1,000 extra troops and aircraft carriers to NATO’s defence of Estonia

The United Kingdom will be committing another 1000 soldiers and two aircraft carriers in order to NATO’s position in Estonia, defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. While the UK has already sent 1700 soldiers to defend the position in Estonia, these 1000 personnel will be stationed to join them if the situation arises. The announcement was made at the NATO summit in Madrid where Wallace promises to “allocate a brigade” to Estonia taking the total number to 3000.

“We will put in a huge amount of the Navy. I think we’ll dedicate one of the carrier groups to it.”

The NATO summit has seen a number of commitments from the nations in order to transform the defence system in various conflict zones and the target is to take the European defence force to 300,000 personnel as the threat of a possible conflict with Russia looms large at the moment.

While Germany has committed more soldiers to be posted in Lithuania while other NATO members also agreed to increase their contributions in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On the other hand, the United States has also announced that it will be increasing its military presence in Europe. During the summit, Biden committed 3,000 combat troops in Romania, two squadrons of F-35 fighters in the UK and two navy destroyers in Spain.

“The US and its allies are going to step up. We’re stepping up. We’re proving that NATO is more needed now than it ever has been,” Biden said in a short statement according to AFP.

