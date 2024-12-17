Beijing

China has strongly refuted UK claims that an alleged spy linked to the United Front Work Department built close ties with Prince Andrew. UK authorities earlier this week unveiled what is being termed as one of the biggest espionage scandals in recent history, involving 50-year-old Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo, linked to an arm of the Chinese Communist Party that is used to influence foreign entities.

Reacting to the reports, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Tuesday (Dec 17) that the "accusations of so-called Chinese espionage are preposterous". Lin Jian added, “The development of China-UK relations is in the common interests of both countries and is also conducive to promoting world economic growth and responding to global challenges."

Earlier, Yang himself had refuted the allegations, saying he had done nothing wrong or unlawful", and had "fallen victim" to a changing "political climate".

Earlier on Thursday (Dec 12), a UK high court ruled that Yang, who was referred to as H6 in the judgment, “was well placed to "generate relationships between senior Chinese officials and prominent UK figures which could be leveraged for political interference purposes by the Chinese State". According to UK media, Yang would also hold meetings with Conservative prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

He was also once invited to Prince Andrew’s birthday party. The Chinese businessman and alleged spy is believed to be a member of Pitch@Palace China, an initiative by Prince Andrew to support entrepreneurs. Yang was first granted permission to work in the UK in the year 2013 when he claimed he considered Britain his second home.

However, the UK Home Office earlier revealed Yang is believed to have carried out “covert and deceptive activity” for the Chinese Communist Party. The court ruling also agreed with the assessment of UK intelligence agency MI5 that Yang “represented a risk to the national security.”

It’s still not been revealed what information Yang may have or could or was seeking to obtain from the top UK leaders.

