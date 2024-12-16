London, United Kingdom

The alleged Chinese spy with connections to Prince Andrew and the UK establishment has been identified as Yang Tengbo, also known as Chris Yang, a businessman currently banned from entering Britain.

Who is Yang Tengbo?

Yang, previously referred to as H6 until a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order on Monday (December 16), has denied all allegations. In a statement, he said, “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful, and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded.” He denied being a spy.

Yang, 50, formerly chaired the Hampton Group and lived in the UK for nearly two decades. He first arrived in Britain in 2002 as a student, having previously worked as a civil servant in China. In the UK, he founded Hampton Group International, a consultancy firm aimed at fostering relations between China and Britain. He also co-founded Pitch@Palace China, the Chinese branch of the Duke of York’s initiative to support entrepreneurs.

The case against Yang began in 2021 when counter-terrorism officers stopped him and confiscated his devices. He was formally barred from the UK in 2023 by then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who accused him of engaging in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Last week, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) upheld the ban, ruling that Braverman was “entitled to conclude” Yang posed a risk to national security. The judges cited his “unusual degree of trust” gained from a senior royal.

Details of his close ties with Prince Andrew were revealed in the SIAC ruling, where it was revealed that Yang attended royal events, including Andrew’s birthday party.

The tribunal heard allegations that Yang was linked to China’s United Front Work Department, an organisation tasked with gathering intelligence and influencing prominent overseas nationals. In his witness statement, Yang was said to have “downplayed his links” with the group.

Prince Andrew’s office addressed the matter last week, stating that all contact with Yang had ceased. A spokesperson clarified that their meetings took place through “official channels” and that “nothing of a sensitive nature [was] ever discussed.”

Yang voiced his devastation at being barred from Britain, which he considers his “second home.” He said there had been a “high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere” and confirmed his intention to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies)