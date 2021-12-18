UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case distances himself from Christmas party investigation

UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has removed himself from the role of the head of the committee that is probing the alleged claims of parties held in Downing Street during last Christmas.

''To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the cabinet secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process,'' said a statement from the office.

"The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the prime minister."

A video emerged earlier this month showing Johnson's staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned, resulting in condemnation from political opponents and the public.

Johnson, who has said he had been assured COVID rules were not broken and that there had been no party, asked Case to investigate.

The 57-year-old was already reeling from a series of scandals and setbacks, including around 100 of his lawmakers rebelling in parliament on Tuesday against the government's introduction of vaccine passes for large events.

He took "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative party.

The historic loss in a seat Johnson's ruling Tories held with a massive majority just two years ago came as, the government reported more than 93,000 new Covid-19 infections.

