UK: 5 year old Afghan refugee dies after falling from hotel window

A five-year-old boy fell from a window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street at 2.30pm on Wednesday. This boy was a refuge who had fled from Afghanistan, South Yorkshire police confirmed.

The boy had arrived at the hotel four days ago. He had managed to escape his home country Afghanistan as the Taliban started taking control of the South Asian country.

He died after plummeting from a window at the hotel.

"I heard a big loud noise and then a couple of seconds later I heard the mother screaming, ‘my boy!’," one of the guests told the local media.

As per local reports, the five-year-old boy was staying at the hotel with his mother, father, two brothers and two sisters.

"We can confirm that the five-year-old boy who sadly lost his life is from Afghanistan," the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Watch: Woman, child lifted over Kabul airport wall by US soldiers

The family is being attended by specially trained officers, the police confirmed.

Sheffield has been helping all Afghan refugees who have at some point helped the UK army and are now in danger due to the takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan.

"We are seeing terrible scenes in Afghanistan and as a city we will not simply stand by when people are in crisis," said Sheffield City Council co-operative executive members Alison Teal and Paul Wood.