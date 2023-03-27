UK: 200 barrels of fluid comprising 'large amount of oil' leaks at Poole Harbour

Around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid, including oil, leaked into the water at Poole Harbour in Dorset, UK on Sunday. Informing about the leak, Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said the leak happened at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, under Owers Bay. A major incident was declared following the leak close to the millionaire's row of Sandbanks.

Authorities have issued warnings to people, telling them not to swim in the waters. The leak occurred in an underwater pipeline and the 200 barrels of fluid possibly contains oil. The Environment Agency said it received reports of a "large amount of oil" in the water today.

A PHC statement said, "PHC have activated their oil spill plan and are working with a number of organisations. A major incident has been declared and a gold command unit has been established. We would advise members of the public that they should not swim in Poole Harbour or the surrounding area until further notice."

Perenco said that cleanup operations are underway and the situation is under control. Two companies specialising in oil spill incidents have been engaged for the cleanup. It added that the leaked fluid comprised 85 per cent water and 15 per cent oil. The company said there is "no risk" of further leakage, with the surface slick "already dispersing".

Perenco operates nearby Wytch Farm, the largest on-shore oil field in Western Europe, producing 14,000 barrels of oil daily.

Poole Harbour is the second largest natural harbour in the world and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Protection Area (SPA). The region is extremely important for breeding and overwintering water birds. Nearby, Poole Bay is a Marine Conservation Area hosting ten different types of habitat and is home to more than 360 different marine species.

Officials said that the leak would be probed.

Franck Dy, Perenco UK's Wytch Farm general manager, said, "Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE