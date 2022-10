Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, announced a lockdown in two districts that are the center of an Ebola outbreak on Saturday (October 15), issued a nighttime curfew, and closed public spaces.

Since the epidemic was initially reported on September 20, the health ministry claimed that there have been 19 deaths and 59 confirmed cases of the lethal viral hemorrhagic fever. Despite a couple of positive tests, authorities claim that the outbreak is limited to the country's central regions.

In a televised address on Saturday, Museveni ordered Mubende and Kassandra for immediate lockdowns, imposed a curfew, banned travel, and even shot down markets, and churches for 21 days.

Museveni, being a former guerilla leader, said, "I now direct as follows: movements now into and out of Mubende and Kassandra districts are now prohibited. If you are in Mubende and Kassandra districts, stay there for 21 days, AFP reported.

He added that any form of transportation was to be put on hold in the meantime. However, cargo trucks will be permitted.

He has also ordered police to detain anyone believed to have contracted the virus who refused to go into isolation and ordered traditional doctors to treat sick people.

To recognise the virus, some symptoms of Ebola include fever, vomiting, bleeding, and diarrhea.

The last fatalities reported in Uganda were in the year 2019.

The Sudan Ebola virus or which currently there are no vaccines is the strain in Uganda presently.

However, according to the World Health Organisation, clinical trials for medicines and vaccines to treat the virus are on the way.

