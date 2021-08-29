UAE to resume visas for tourists vaccinated against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates recently announced that it will resume issuing visas to all tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday.

This comes a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.

The move comes amid a drop in coronavirus infections in the region, after it reported less than 1,000 cases per day last week for the first time in months.

The UAE's decision to reopen its doors to tourists from all countries was taken in order "to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth", the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday.

Those eligible would have to be fully inoculated with one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, which include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

"The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned countries," WAM said.

It added, "Passengers arriving on tourist visas must take a mandatory PCR test at the airport," it added.

The UAE is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai was last year counting on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020, delayed a year by the health crisis and now set to open in October, to attract millions of visitors and boost the economy.

Heavily reliant on tourism, the emirate was one of the first destinations to open its doors to travellers, accepting tourists in July last year, just a few months after the pandemic took hold.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, has been more cautious, opening up to some visitors only in December.

The UAE has so far recorded more than 715,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, including 2,036 deaths.