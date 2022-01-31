UAE intercepts ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

In a third such recent attack, a ballistic missile, which was fired by Houthi rebels of Yemen, was intercepted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early on Monday.

This comes as the Israeli president has visited the country, the authorities said.

"The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas,” said the UAE's state-run WAM news agency, while reporting the interception.

Also Read: Israel president expresses support for UAE's security needs during his visit

It was not immediately clear about the location of the place where the missile remnants fell.

There was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, the country's civilian air traffic control agency said.

The Emirati Defense Ministry has also released black-and-white footage, which it said to be showing the destruction of a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen's al-Jawf province just 30 minutes after the attack.

Also Read: North Korea confirms Hwasong-12 IRBM test, shares pictures taken in space

On Twitter, Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into "the depths of the UAE."

Sarei did not elaborate. Airstrikes had begun targeting Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, reported the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

(With inputs from agencies)