/Typhoon Wipha wreaks havoc in China: Viral videos capture destruction caused by tropical storm

Typhoon Wipha has wreaked havoc in southern parts of the Chinese mainland as authorities issued flash flood and landslide warnings on Monday (Jul 21). A day earlier, the storm battered Hong Kong with torrential rains and strong winds, resulting in destruction. About 670,000 residents have been forced to evacuate in China on Sunday. The tropical storm has also hit Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea with severe weather conditions.

Several videos of the storm have been going viral on social media, showing people struggling to stand as the strong winds push them to their knees. In one of the viral clips, people can be seen falling to the ground as fierce winds of the typhoon result in devastating conditions.

The video released on July 19 shows people seeking shelter from strong winds near the Zhuhai Opera House building, during typhoon Wipha, in China’s Zhuhai in southern Guangdong province. The clip was widely shared on social media.

At least 22 people have been killed in South Korea and the Philippines due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy downpours.

In China, Typhoon Wipha made landfall in southern Guangdong province on Sunday evening with winds of over 118 kmph. The strong rains and winds uprooted trees, triggered landslides and left thousands of residents without electricity.

The severe weather conditions also affected flight operations, with over 900 flights being grounded in Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

Maximum level typhoon warning was issued in Hong Kong briefly as the winds exceeded 167 kmph, causing destruction. According to authorities, 471 trees had fallen, and at least 26 injuries were reported due to the storm.

Dark clouds were seen engulfing Victoria Harbour as Typhoon Wipha moved towards Hong Kong, and rough seas were observed. Public transport, including ferries, was also affected in the region.

In one of the viral videos, massive dark clouds were seen rolling over the city of Zhuhai in China’s southern Guangdong province as the typhoon made landfall.

Another video captured a tunnel in Fuzhou, Fujian was blocked after heavy rains resulted in a landslide.