Typhoon Doksuri-battered China braces for more calamitic climatic conditions

With Chinese capital Beijing facing heaviest rains of all time and several parts of northern and southern regions at high risk of flooding this August, more typhoons are expected to make landfall across China, country's state media reported.

The weather conditions are expected to bring four to six typhoons in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea. Two to three of these typhoons are expected to make landfall or influence weather systems across the country.

Typhoon Doksuri's impact in China

The Typhoon Doksuri has had severe impact on China, with Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province in grappling with a disastrous flooding. At least 20 people are reported to be dead as of July 31.

Of these, 11 people reportedly died in Beijing, including two who were on duty during the heavy rainstorms and flooding, and 13 others are reported missing as of Tuesday evening.

Chinese authorities have issued a joint statement warning about potential natural disasters in various regions.

Geological disasters expected in these regions

Given the impact of typhoons and rainstorms, Chinese authorities have warned about geological disaster risks in North China, Northeast China, the southeastern part of Northwest China, and East China in August.

The northern parts of the Yangtze River may suffer from periodic high temperatures and drought, while parts of Fujian, Hubei, Chongqing, and Sichuan provinces face a high risk of geological disasters. The southwestern parts of the country and Northwest China's Xinjiang are at high risk of forest fires.

Specific regions, like the eastern part of North China, Northeast China, the western and southern parts of South China, and the southern part of China's southwestern regions, are expected to witness above-average rainfall and face a higher risk of natural disasters such as mountain flooding, urban waterlogging, and farmland waterlogging, as well as wind or hail.

Moreover, certain areas like the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake, the upper reaches of the Yellow River, and Songhua River are likely to experience flooding above designated warning levels, while regional storms and floods may hit waterways across Huaihe, Taihu Lake, the Zhujiang River, and the rivers on Hainan Island.

