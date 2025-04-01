A theme park in Thailand has installed a piece of bizarre equipment that lets men peeing in the toilets watch unsuspecting females outside fixing their hair and make-up. People on social media were made aware about it on March 20 by a person identified as "internet Hall of Fame". The user shared a video showing the two-way mirror in the men’s restroom at Dream World Bangkok, SCMP reported.

The installation has triggered outrage, and people are calling it out for attacking female privacy and gender discrimination. The official website of the theme park shows that the popular theme park is located in the Thayaburi district near Bangkok.

Two-way mirrors have a thin metallic coating on one side which allows people on the darker side to look through it, while it appears like a regular mirror to those on the other side of the mirror.

Creepy mirror in men's bathroom

The mirror installed in the men's toilet of the theme park can be seen in a viral video. It shows women stopping by to take a look at themselves in the mirror, setting their hair and make-up, or simply glancing, while men pee on the other side, watching them.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the two-way mirror was installed in 2019. However, the report did not clarify whether the theme park still carries the installation.

Meanwhile, theme park officials say that the mirror was simply intended as a "fun" installation for people visiting the theme park, letting those inside see out in the open, while those on the outside use it as a regular mirror.

Park officials defend mirror

Calling it a "fun experience for everyone", Thawat Yamkasem, the operation director of the park, said, “Because the bathroom window is made from special glass, those on the inside can see outside, while outside it is just a mirror for those who pass to look at themselves."

The viral video has been viewed over 13 million times and triggered chatter on the internet. People are slamming the theme park for the "disgusting" and "disturbing" installation.

“That is not for women to look at their faces, it is for men to enjoy the view while peeing,” a user wrote.