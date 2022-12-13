US jail releases two men after serving 25 years in jail as true crime podcast challenges conviction

After facing more than two decades of jail, two Georgian men were released after a true crime podcast uncovered fresh evidence that all but disproved the prosecution's case against them. One of the men was also totally exonerated. As per a press statement from the Georgia Innocence Project, Darrell Lee Clark and his co-defendant Cain Joshua Storey were freed from imprisonment last week after serving more than 25 years in prison for the 1996 shooting murder of their friend and 15-year-old Brian Bowling, as reported by the Guardian.

The prosecution's claim that Clark and Storey had murdered Bowling with premeditation was called into question by new information from the true-crime podcast Proof. On 18 October, 1996, Bowling had been shot in the head, leading to his death. Bowling told his girlfriend that he was playing Russian roulette with a pistol just before his death.

Storey, Bowling's closest friend had brought the rifle over. When the pistol went off, Storey was also there in the room with Bowling.

In connection with Bowling's death, police first accused Storey of manslaughter because they believed the shooting was accidental but nonetheless unlawful. But at the family's request, authorities started looking into Bowling's death as a murder, which brings considerably more serious penalties.

Police spoke with a woman who lived next to the Bowlings' home in order to strengthen their case. Months after the shooting, the lady said she overheard Storey and Clark discussing their plans to murder Bowling at a party. She also said that because Bowling knew too much about a theft that Storey and Clark had committed, they intended to kill him.

They also spoke with a person who had difficulty hearing and speaking who had been in a separate area of the house when the gunshot occurred. The witness allegedly saw Clark leaving the Bowlings' house and going through the backyard.

Prosecutors relied on a coroner's testimony during the trial because he claimed to have a "gut sense" that the gunshot could not have been self-inflicted in the way that it could occur if they were actually playing Russian roulette. However, since the coroner was not a medical professional, Bowling's body was never put through an autopsy.

In 1998, Storey and Clark were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. At age 17, they were both given life sentences in jail.

Podcasters Jacinda Davis and Susan Simpson of Proof started investigating Storey and Clark's case in 2021. The two spoke with the crucial witnesses who were used by the prosecution to convict Storey and Clark.

They discovered that after threatening to remove her children, authorities had really forced the lady to fabricate that she had overheard Storey and Clark discussing any potential intentions to murder Bowling.

The Proof podcasters also learned that the second police witness had been misconstrued during the trial and was talking about a different shooting he had seen in 1976. Actually, until the shooting, the guy had never seen a boy outside the Bowling property.

Clark's attorneys filed papers in September, alleging that coercion and false evidence had been used to convict Clark.

After judges decided that the new evidence warranted a total reversal of Clark's conviction, he was freed out from the Floyd County prison. He was virtually exonerated of all charges following that conclusion.

In the meanwhile, Storey's conviction on the murder-related charges against him was vacated. However, he had previously acknowledged giving the gun to Bowling on the evening that Bowling informed his girlfriend he was playing Russian roulette.

In order to secure his speedy release, Storey made a deal with the prosecution to admit guilt to involuntary manslaughter in exchange for a sentence of 10 years that he had already served.