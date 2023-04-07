Two Israeli women killed, one seriously injured in West Bank shooting: Report

The Israeli military on Friday informed that two women were killed while a third was seriously injured in a shooting attack after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in West Bank. The attacker targetted the car near the Hamra junction in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed the death of the two women. The army has swung into action by sweeping the area, blocking the roads and launching a manhunt for the assailant.

“A shooting attack was carried out on a vehicle at the Hamra Junction. IDF [Israel Defense Force] soldiers are searching the area,” the military said in a statement.

Israel attacks Lebanon following provocation

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Israel launched missile strikes on Lebanon and Gaza Strip after the Palestine side fired rockets from the region.

According to Israeli media, it was the biggest salvo of fire from Lebanon since Jerusalem fought the 34-day war with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in 2006. Moreover, this was the first instance Israel had fired missiles on Lebabnon territory since April last year.

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa

The development comes hot on the heels of Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday (April 5). Experts had feared that the violence in the compounds could trigger a cross-border exchange of fire in Gaza and lead to instances of increased violence.

“Israel’s raid into Al-Aqsa mosque, its assault on worshippers, is a slap to recent US efforts which tried to create calm and stability during the month of Ramadan,” a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

This is not the first instance when violence has escalated in the region. In February, Israel carried out a rare daytime arrest operation that triggered fighting in the occupied West Bank, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than 100.

Prior to the ground operation, both sides had fired projectiles that caused significant damage. At the time, many dubbed it as one of the deadliest escalations in the occupied West Bank since 2005.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation in the Palestinian territory was the 'most combustible in a year', adding that tensions remained 'sky high'.

"Our immediate priority must be to prevent further escalation, reduce tensions and restore calm," said Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies)