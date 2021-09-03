Two decades later, Americans fear entering skyscraper as memories of 9/11 attack still haunt US

It is going to be 20 years since the world suffered a devastating loss in the US on September 11 as a terrorist-controlled aircrafts struck the famous World Trade Center.

Now, two decades later, the fear caused by those horrifying attacks still continue to haunt several people living in the US, a study claims.

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were declared dead and several hundred others were injured in the US.

Data collected before Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan suggests that a lot of people in America are still scared about possible terrorist attacks and have developed a fear of entering skyscrapers.

Majority of Americans who are old enough to remember the attack have clear memories of where they were and what were doing when the heinous attack took place. These people are also scared of travelling in planes and going to a skyscraper now.

Nearly 26 per cent Americans are now scared of flying in airplanes and 36 per cent are hesitant about travelling abroad. In addition to this, 27 per cent people are unwilling to enter a skyscraper and 37 per cent people admit they try to avoid any event that is being attended by hundreds of people.

While the numbers have reduced, the fear still continues decades later, and some believe it may increase now as Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

In a survey, it was also revealed that 44 per cent people from minority groups have altered their lifestyle and are scared of flying since the attack. This showed the way the minority groups were targeted in the country after the attack, as only 21 per cent of White Americans agreed to this change.

Americans are sceptical and doubtful about the US government’s hold on terrorism and claim that irrespective of what the officials claim, they believe the government has failed to achieve an upper hand in its fight against terrorism.

US troops were deployed in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attack, as the government vowed to take revenge and justice for those killed in the brutal attack. However, now decades later, as the US troops returned to their home country and Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again, 28 per cent Americans claim they have permanently changed the way they live.

Even before the current Afghan crisis, 22 per cent of people believed that the terrorists are winning the war, rather than the US and 49 per cent of people say that nobody is winning the 'forever war'.

Now, people are also hesitant about whether or not the US government will be able to protect its citizens from terrorism as nearly 36 per cent of people were worried about becoming a victim of some terrorist attack, even before the current Afghan crisis.