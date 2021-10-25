Two dead in bus explosion in Uganda: Police

At least two people died and several were wounded on Monday in an explosion on a bus near Kampala, police said, two days after a deadly attack in the Ugandan capital claimed by the Islamic State group.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said bomb specialists were sent to Lungala following a deadly explosion in a bus belonging to the firm Swift Safaris around 5 pm (1400 GMT).

"Two people have died and several were injured when an explosion went off in one of our buses from Kampala to western Uganda this evening," Enanga said in a statement.

He added that wounded people were being evacuated from the area.

"The scene has been cordoned off pending a thorough assessment and investigation by the bomb experts. We shall periodically give updates surrounding the incident."

Enanga gave no more detail on the suspected causes of the explosion.

The initial toll was confirmed by a manager of Swift Safaris.

Lungala is about 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of Kampala, on one of the country's busiest roads, linking Uganda with Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The blast follows a deadly explosion that killed one person and injured three at a roadside eatery in the capital Kampala on Saturday, which police called an "act of domestic terror" and for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.