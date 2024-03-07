Two charged for helping fans illegally enter Taylor Swift concert in Singapore

Authorities in Singapore have charged two men, Yang Chenguang (29) and Li Xiao Wei (45), for allegedly assisting three people to illegally enter a Taylor Swift concert. The accused purportedly distracted entry gate personnel while the trio slipped into the venue without tickets.

Reportedly, one of the accused engaged guards in conversation to divert their attention, while the other manipulated a turnstile to allow the unauthorised entry. All people involved are from China. A third individual has been arrested but awaits formal charges. The incident occurred during Swift's Eras Tour, the exclusive Southeast Asian stop being in Singapore.

The sold-out concert, held at the National Stadium within the Singapore Sports Hub, was part of Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour. The event attracted fans from across the region, some resorting to resellers for tickets. The accused purportedly facilitated the illegal entry of Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijun, and Yang Junhao.

Organisers' response and security measures

Kallang Alive Sport Management, the event organiser, and the police issued a joint statement stressing on cooperation to ensure public safety. They cautioned against purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers and stressed the need for valid tickets for entry.

The statement said: “The police would like to remind the public to only purchase tickets and merchandise from authorised sellers and to only enter the venue with a valid ticket.”

Chinese influencer Yang Junhao claimed to have unknowingly purchased fake tickets. He posted a video expressing frustration and claimed to be assisting with the investigation.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong clarified that securing an exclusive deal with Swift was not intended as an aggressive move against neighbouring countries. The government provided undisclosed incentives to Swift from a tourism revitalisation fund, sparking discontent among regional neighbours.

“[Our] agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia,” Lee told reporters in Melbourne, Australia where he was attending a summit.

The deal with Swift has stirred regional controversy, with some countries alleging unfair treatment.

“Sometimes one country makes a deal, sometimes another country does. I don’t explicitly say ‘you will come here only on condition that you’ll not go to other places’,” Lee said.