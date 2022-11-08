Twitter users may soon have to pay more than just $8 as Musk deliberates putting platform behind paywall

Just days after taking over Twitter as the "Chief Twit" Elon Musk has been openly pondering on how to bring in money. The company has already made certain moves, like laying off half of its global workforce and starting to charge $8 per month for the once-free blue tick verification.

Now, as per reports, Musk is considering putting the social media platform behind a paywall.

Watch | Gravitas: Twitter in a debt trap after Musk takeover?

This comes as the social media giant reports that it has seen an uptick in new users since the Tesla CEO took over.

As per a Platformer report citing sources in the know, the eccentric billionaire and tech investor David Sacks have been debating the concept of putting a paywall in place for all Twitter users.

Also read | Millions of followers, blue-tick go down the drain as Twitter suspends accounts for impersonating Elon Musk

The exact design of the paywall is yet unknown. However, according to a Daily Mail report citing an anonymous source, one idea talks of a possibility where anyone could use the site for a limited period of time each month and then pay a fee to keep surfing.

And no this would not come under the much-debated $8 Dollar fee for a blue tick, but would most probably be an add-on charge.

Also read | Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package lawsuit goes to trial November 14

Even as Musk ponders new sources of monetisation, reports suggest that holding on to the platform's existing sources of revenue has become a task. Amid fears that Twitter won't be a 'safe place for brands' several advertisers, have stopped or paused their ads on the platform.

It remains to be seen whether the beloved blue bird will maintain its appeal or if users will keep jumping ship to other similar platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.