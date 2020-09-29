Twitter erupts over a questionable 'Chai Latte' recipe. Take a look at these hilarious takes!

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 29, 2020, 03.07 PM(IST)

Homemade Chai Latte recipe - courtesy @WebMd on Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

An explainer on how to make a “chai latte”, it has stirred quite the furore on Twitter!

On September 27, WebMD, a portal for medical news and information posted a video on Twitter with the title - “How to make a Chai Latte at home”. An explainer on how to make a “Chai Latte”, it stirred quite the furore on Twitter!

The recipe amalgamates a variety of ingredients, some perhaps too much, leading many to believe it was a joke. For instance, it suggests 3 cardamom sticks for a single serving, and to top it off, they added maple syrup. 

Watch the video below:

Like any "how-to" video, it listed our ingredients, the quantity, and the methods. The video’s accompanying message was - “Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag”. Twitterverse held back no words. Take a look. 

A user wrote - "The only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala".

A user mocked the recipe, this is what they said:

One user suggested WebMD to Google the recipe instead.

Another user mocked the recipe. Read below!

And then there was a very pertinent question!

Naturally, a user questioned the usage of maple syrup.

Another user showed zero chill, and imply asked WebMD to delete the tweet.

Others got creative!

Another user simply pointed them towards a better recipe

On an optimistic note, a user urged others to let loose!

