Twitter erupts over a questionable 'Chai Latte' recipe. Take a look at these hilarious takes!

On September 27, WebMD, a portal for medical news and information posted a video on Twitter with the title - “How to make a Chai Latte at home”. An explainer on how to make a “Chai Latte”, it stirred quite the furore on Twitter!



The recipe amalgamates a variety of ingredients, some perhaps too much, leading many to believe it was a joke. For instance, it suggests 3 cardamom sticks for a single serving, and to top it off, they added maple syrup.

Watch the video below:

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020 ×

Like any "how-to" video, it listed our ingredients, the quantity, and the methods. The video’s accompanying message was - “Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag”. Twitterverse held back no words. Take a look.

A user wrote - "The only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala".

Damn, white people, the only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala. — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) September 28, 2020 ×

A user mocked the recipe, this is what they said:

Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani👌 pic.twitter.com/ZmvmFM5i5E — J for Joke; J for Judiciary (@snorlaxisbored) September 28, 2020 ×

One user suggested WebMD to Google the recipe instead.

I'm trying not be like "ew white ppl food" but guys....

Just google masala chai recipe and copy that....

We have recipes in English online, you have no excuse



I LEGIT can't look at this

Also you are wasting so much masala... Just like grind them maybe.. *sigh* — ghost emoji ⟭⟬ (@PaanBangtan) September 28, 2020 ×

Another user mocked the recipe. Read below!

Hey, Indians use so many spices in their food. Let's make something and throw in all the spices and call it authentic Indian drink. /s



Indians do not make chai with almond milk or coconut milk ffs. They use cow or Buffalo milk. — Anucool (@anucool360) September 29, 2020 ×

And then there was a very pertinent question!

Where do you guys get your star anise from? pic.twitter.com/30QF8jGAeS — Bangali (@GrumpyBangali) September 28, 2020 ×

Naturally, a user questioned the usage of maple syrup.

Dear @WebMD , I know a lot of Indians misinterpret Information from your website and self medicate & say bad things about you , but there is nothing called Chai latte and we positively don't use these many spices or coconut milk. We surely don't know maple or its use in chai — Mitesh (@miteshsays) September 28, 2020 ×

Another user showed zero chill, and imply asked WebMD to delete the tweet.

"without the coffee shop price tag"



habibi this is without the price tag and without any decency. please delete this tweet. — Ubadah Sabbagh (@neubadah) September 28, 2020 ×

Others got creative!

Another user simply pointed them towards a better recipe

On an optimistic note, a user urged others to let loose!