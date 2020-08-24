Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet

Twitter Inc placed a disclaimer on United States President Donald Trump’s tweet criticising the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters in the upcoming presidential election. The disclaimer, placed on Sunday, said the tweet violated the company’s “civic and election integrity” rules.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!” Trump said in a tweet posted on Sunday morning.

To this end, Twitter, in a disclaimer attached to the tweet, said: “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a convenient and reliable option for voters who do not want to entrust their ballots to the US Postal Service.

Republican officials in other states have prevented their use.

In a similar vein, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives has approved a legislation to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the November 3 election.

The Saturday bill was passed 257-150, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it -- defying President Donald Trump, who actively urged Republicans to oppose it.