Twitter asked to reveal details of user related to Seth Rich's murder conspiracy

Twitter is known to protect the privacy of its users, no matter what. However, in a rare case, the social media giant has been asked by a US court to reveal details about an anonymous account.

The order has been issued by the US District Court Judge Donna Ryu in relation to an ongoing murder conspiracy case.

An anonymous user with the Twitter handle "@whysprtech" has been alleged of fueling a discredited theory about the death of a Democratic party worker in 2016. It has been alleged that the Twitter account was used to spread forged FBI documents and resources about Seth Rich.

As per the local police, Rich was murdered in a robbery attempt. Twitter had been trying to stay away from reaching to the point of having to reveal details as the company prides in protecting the privacy and exercising free speech.

However, the US judge has given a deadline of October 20 to provide all information related to the handle @whysprtech. As per Judeg Ryu, all protection has limits.

The request to reveal the details and identity is bing sought by Rich's brother Aaron. The Twitter account may be the source of the bogus FBI report that fueled the conspiracy theory, and its user could be a valuable witness in the lawsuit, according to court documents.

Aaron is also filing a case of defamation against America First Media and The Washington Times. In the lead-up to the 2016 US presidential election, WikiLeaks published emails stolen from the DNC, where Seth Rich was a staff member. The lawsuit says the defendants wrongly linked Aaron Rich and his brother to the stolen emails and their transmission to WikiLeaks.

As of now, the murder conspiracy of Rich remains unsolved.

(With inputs from AFP)