Twitter agrees to follow EU's tough anti-disinformation laws

Social media giant Twitter has agreed to follow European Union's new tough laws on combating fake news, Russian propaganda and online crime. Twitter complied after a team of officials entered Twitter's headquarters to conduct a stress test on the platform's ability to operate legally in Europe.

These developments have taken place just a few weeks after Twitter boss Elon Musk said that the platform is exiting European Union's voluntary code of practice on disinformation.

It was a first exercise of its kind as European Commission officials checked Twitter's ability to combat fake new, Russian disinformation and online crimes including sexual exploitation of children.

European Union's Digital Services Act comes into force in August. The bloc has introduced a code of practice to help companies prepare themselves before the law comes into force.

“When it comes to online crime, there can be no half-measures. Very large online platforms need to put the necessary internal controls and resources in place to be ready for the new European rules,” said Thierry Breton, the commissioner responsible for enforcement of the act.

Breton welcomed Twitter's readiness to undergo the test

Media reports suggest that the European Union is unsure as to how willing Twitter would be to follow the new law.

Forty four companies including Facebook and Google are participating in EU's code of practice. The bloc had warned Elon Musk that if Twitter doesn't comply by European laws, it would face complete ban in the continent or fines of up to 6 per cent of its global revenue.

“Twitter is taking the exercise seriously and has identified the key areas on which it needs to focus to comply with the DSA. With two months to go before the new EU regulation kicks in, work needs to continue for the systems to be in place and work effectively and quickly," said Breton after the recent exercise.

“I told Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino [Twitter’s chief executive] that Twitter should be very diligent in preparing to tackle illegal content in the European Union.

“Fighting disinformation, including pro-Russian propaganda, will also be a focus area in particular as we are entering a period of elections in Europe.”

