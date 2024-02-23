Twin solar flares led to cell phone outages across US? NOAA says 'unlikely'

Two powerful solar flares from the sun on February 21 and 22 occurred at the same when widespread cell phone outages took place across the United States, raising questions if the two events were interrelated.



An X1.8-class flare erupted at 6:07 p.m. ET (2307 GMT) on February 21, and another X1.7-class flare was released from the sun at 1:32 a.m. ET (0632 GMT) on February 22.



In a statement, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that the solar flares erupted from a particular region of the sun that "continues to exhibit strong magnetic complexity”.



"No apparent CMEs resulting from these events have been observed as of the time of this writing, but can not be ruled out," the agency said.



However, an alert was issued by NOAA for a solar radio emission which occurred at 6:58 a.m. ET (1158 GMT) and sometimes such eruptions are joined by solar radiation storms and strong coronal mass ejections (CME). 

Interestingly, the solar emissions collided with widespread cellular outages. As reported by The Associated Press, tens of thousands of cellular outages took place across the country, which included AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

The occurrence of the two events raised questions about its connection, however, solar scientists cast doubt over the theory.



"Flares only cause radio degradation on the *dayside* of the Earth. As you can see below, the U.S. was not affected by the event. So it's just a coincidence!," said solar astrophysicist Ryan French at the National Solar Observatory.

NOAA says no relation between recent flares and outages

Meanwhile, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction further confirmed that the recent flares and outages are unrelated.



"While solar flares can affect communication systems, radar, and the Global Positioning System, based on the intensity of the eruption and associated phenomena, it is highly unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outages," they claimed.

The effects of the solar flares may continue to be felt for days. NOAA, in its forecast discussion posted at 7:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Feb 22, they wrote that an "eruptive filament" had exploded from the northwest quadrant of the visible disk of the sun on February 21.

