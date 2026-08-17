/Twice in four months! Trump threatens to 'blow the s*** out of Oman' if it gets in way of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has threatened to take military action against Oman if the Middle Eastern country interferes with US efforts amid the ongoing conflict with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News on Monday (August 17), Trump issued the warning just days before the deadline for the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire. "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s*** out of them," he said.

Trump was responding to a question about parallel negotiations between Iranian diplomats and Omani officials over a provisional arrangement for managing shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Over recent weeks, Iran and Oman have held talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the management of maritime traffic through the key waterway, which has become one of the major flashpoints of the wider Middle East conflict. Trump also called on Iran to surrender, according to Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, who posted details of his interview with the president on X.

"Iran should put up the white flag of surrender," Trump said, according to Yingst's post. "They're good poker players, but they're dying," he was quoted as saying. Trump also dismissed concerns over a fixed timeline for US military action, saying, "I have no time schedule. I'm not in a hurry...the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking."

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In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains the US administration's primary objective. "The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon," he wrote. The remarks come as the deadline for the 60-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran approaches, raising further questions over the future of negotiations and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump previously threatened to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz negotiations