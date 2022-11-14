Twenty-two, including bomber, detained for Istanbul blast that killed 6

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Monday for a blast that killed six people in Istanbul's main shopping street on Sunday and injured 81. He also informed that the police has detained 22 suspects, including the person who had planted the bomb.

"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency in the early hours of Monday. He added that 21 others were also detained.

Also Read | Istanbul blast kills 6, injures 81

"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," he said. The PKK has been blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies.

He further said that the order for the attack on Istiklal Avenue, a popular shopping destination, was given in the northern Syrian city of Kobani, where Turkish forces have carried out operations against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in recent years. Soylu added that the bomber had passed through Afrin, another region in northern Syria.

Kobani was the site of a 2015 battle between Kurdish militants and Islamic State jihadists, who were driven out after more than four months of fighting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reached Indonesia for the G20 summit after the attack, called the bombing a "vile attack" before leaving for the summit and said it had a "smell of terror."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Images of a person, who appeared to be a woman, were aired on television, leaving a package below a raised flower bed in the street. People are worried that Istanbul might once again fall victims to a series of attacks, similar to what happened between mid-2015 and 2017.

"We believe that it is a terrorist act carried out by an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, exploding the bomb," Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay had earlier said.

Istanbul has been a target for Kurdish, Islamist and leftist militants in the past. An offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had claimed twin bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium in December 2016 that killed 38 people and wounded 155.

(With inputs from agencies)